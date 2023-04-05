Amazon, along with Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, state and local elected officials, and community partners, celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Windsor, Conn., on May 2.

According to local reports, the online retail giant said that the five-story, 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center is its largest such facility in New England.

More than 2,000 local Amazon employees will operate and work with the newest innovative robotics technology, delivering such items as books, electronics, small household goods and toys to customers in the area. Jobs are still available on a rolling basis. Interested candidates can sign up for alerts by visiting amazon.jobs.

This new facility expands Amazon’s operations and logistics network in Connecticut. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 15,000 jobs and invested $6 billion-plus in the state including infrastructure and employee compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $5.5 billion to the Connecticut economy and have helped create an additional 19,000 jobs — in addition to the employees whom the company directly employs — including jobs in construction, logistics, health care and professional services.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.