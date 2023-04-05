White-label e-commerce platform eGrowcery is helping retailers own their digital future with its latest option. BOLT (Build, Operate, Lease, Transfer) offers retailers the opportunity to purchase their entire e-commerce ecosystem in the future as they operate and grow their technology in the short term.

“We have heard from numerous retailers that they are making significant investments in their e-commerce technology over the next several years,” noted Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “While many retailers still prefer traditional SaaS [Software-as-a-Service] pricing models, others are interested in building or buying their own platform. We have listened to the market and created a faster path for those retailers seeking to save time and money buying versus building their technology in-house.”

[Read more: "eGrowcery, Card Isle Offer Customized Greeting Cards"]

With more growth to come in the e-commerce space, retailers have increasingly demanded ownership of their shopper data. For some, owning their own technology is also paramount.

“We work with retailers of all sizes and varying strategies,” said Mark Doiron, an industry consultant at Boston-based Supply Chain Ventures and onetime chief merchant with several major supermarket operators. “There is clear interest with many retailers to explore the possibility of owning their own e-commerce platform. Not all will be able to leverage this opportunity, but there is a growing trend of retailers wanting to fully control this growing part of the business.”

In the eGrowery BOLT model, a retailer enters into a classic SaaS agreement that enables personalization and scalability for a retailer for some mutually-agreed-to period. At the end of this mutually defined period, the retailer has the option of migrating its e-commerce platform over to its own servers, from which it can then control product development and other initiatives going forward.