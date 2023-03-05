The Kroger Co. is getting a new leader of retail operations strategy. The grocer reported the promotion of Jordan Poff to VP of retail and e-commerce operations from his most recent role as senior director of e-commerce operations and experience.

Poff – who won a GenNext Award from Progressive Grocer in 2018 – will spearhead retail operations strategies for the grocer at a time of expansion, change and a planned merger. He will also work to improve store experiences through a culture of consistency, service excellence and innovation.

He started at Kroger in 2005 as a courtesy clerk at Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton division, near the company headquarters. During his 15-year tenure in that division, Poff continually took on new responsibilities and moved up the ranks. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped launch Kroger’s first grocery pickup center.

Poff earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Northern Kentucky University and is a black belt in Lean Six Sigma.

Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.