Brookshire Grocery Co. has chosen NCR point-of-sale (POS) offerings as the foundation of its in-store technology, starting with NCR Emerald, a cloud-native POS solution. The NCR Commerce Platform (NCP) provides robust integrated capabilities across the grocer’s physical infrastructure, unifying technology to operate the store and merging existing and future retail applications quickly and efficiently.

“BGC places a priority on customer service, and we’re looking for ways to leverage technology to improve the experience for our customers,” noted Shawn Sedate, CIO of Brookshire Grocery. “Now that we’re live in our first store, we plan to start rolling out NCR’s solutions to our 206 locations. By simplifying and standardizing our store infrastructure, we’ll have more time to focus on customer needs and create offers that keep shoppers coming back.”

“BGC has always had the right approach to upgrading and deploying next-generation applications with speed. It simply needed the right technology to support these efforts,” said David Wilkinson, president of NCR Commerce. “From POS to self-checkout, or loyalty to payments, changes that took long periods of time to build, test and roll out across large store estates can now be achieved much quicker with the NCP.”

Atlanta-based NCR Corp.has also recently extended and expanded a long-term agreement with drug store chain Walgreens, making NCR the provider of ATM services at nearly all of the retailer’s stores in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

A family business operating in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery is No. 63 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens is No. 5 on PG’s list.