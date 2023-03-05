Hy-Vee Healthy You, a new health-and-wellness subscription service designed by Hy-Vee dietitians to help people adopt healthier lifestyles via personalized nutrition counseling, preventive health screenings and other services, is now available across the retailer’s eight-state region to consumers age 18 and older.

Available for $99 a month, the Hy-Vee Healthy You subscription includes:

• Two 30-minute appointments per month with a Hy-Vee dietitian to discuss strategies to achieve subscribers’ health-and-wellness goals.

• Unlimited access to 40-plus Short & Sweat fitness videos.

• On-demand Freezer Meal Workshops.

• Wellness classes on trending nutrition topics, as well as product recommendations and recipes.

• Nutrition programs such as Healthy Habits Menus, Balancing Your Blood Sugar and Weight Management.

• Free registrations for wellness challenges.

• A Hy-Vee dietitian private chat portal.

• Two free health screenings annually at participating locations.

As well as this new service and its team of registered dietitians, Hy-Vee offers more than 190 in-store HealthMarket departments featuring organic and specialty items like gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based products to support specific lifestyles, and an e-commerce site, WholeLotta Good, providing dietitian-approved food, vitamins, supplements, fitness equipment and household products shipped directly to customers.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states, with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of more than 80,000 employees and is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee as a 2023 Top Regional.