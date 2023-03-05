Days after Weis Markets reported plans for significant investments in ground-up and revamped stores, a new location was announced in Delaware. The developers of the Village of Bayberry master planned community in Middletown, Del., shared that a Weis Markets store will anchor the area’s town center.

Slated to open in 2025, the 64,000-square-foot supermarket will carry a variety of grocery essentials, fresh foods, prepared offerings and more. The retailer is also expected to operate a fuel station on that site.

“Weis Markets is eager to serve The Village of Bayberry and the surrounding communities in the years ahead. When open, our new Bayberry Town Center store will offer a strong combination of quality, service, convenience and value,” said Dennis Curtin, director of public relations for Weis Markets.

The groundbreaking for the new mixed-use center will take place later this year. "It’s a significant milestone for us here at Bayberry to welcome Weis Markets and kickstart additional leasing activity at the future Bayberry Town Center, the final phase in our multi-year development of The Village of Bayberry master planned community,” declared Jay Sonecha, president of Blenheim Group that is developing Bayberry. "Located in one of Delaware's fastest-growing residential areas, Bayberry Town Center will give local residents a new first-class grocery option, while also providing convenient access to quality goods and services and enjoyable dining and entertainment with family and friends.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 61 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it as a 2023 top regional.