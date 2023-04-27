Datasembly, a provider of real-time product pricing, promotions, and assortment data for retailers and CPG brands, has added a new product matching service. This feature offers a large base of private label and national brand product matches to deliver more clarity into today’s competitive product landscape.

The new service uses a proprietary match maintenance engine to keep product matching collections fresh, according to Datasembly. Combining the company’s extensive data with machine learning, the service identifies matching products across the entirety of the market, including comparisons between private label brands and those from private label to national brands. The technology also allows for matching for variable weight and PLU products.

[Read more: "Store Brand Sales Maintain Double-Digit Growth Rates"]

“With the unprecedented rise of grocery prices and the subsequent growth of private label products, real-time tracking of competitor products and assortment data has become a critical need for our partners,” said CEO Ben Reich. “Our new product matching platform arms CPGs and retailers with a fast and reliable tool that offers transparency into the marketplace, allowing them to glean insights that are more important now than ever as we battle with an unsettled economy.”

One early user is Wisconsin-based Skogen’s Festival Foods. "We are leveraging Datasembly's high quality, detailed product matching for several thousand private label products,” reported Ben Plaza, business analytics manager for that grocery chain. “The accuracy, breadth, and consistency of the deliverables enable us to pursue new strategic retail opportunities."