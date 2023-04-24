Rite Aid has kicked off its spring Beauty is in Bloom event for Rite Aid Rewards members with a range of in-store and online deals, including money-saving promotions on popular beauty brands, the chance to win a $500 shopping spree, and surprise in-store giveaways.

“We listen to the preferences and needs of our customers and have worked diligently to curate a desirable collection of the most sought-after beauty brands on the market,” said Pamela Kohn, Rite Aid’s SVP and chief merchandising officer. “Whether you’re looking for clean ingredients, the hottest new colors or what’s trending on social media, you can find it at your neighborhood Rite Aid.”

With the Beauty is in Bloom sweepstakes, beauty consumers can enter through May 13 for a chance to win a shopping spree by logging in or signing up for Rite Aid Rewards.

Each week through May 13, Rite Aid will offer various promotions on go-to and trending cosmetics, skin care, sun care and other products. During the last two weekends of the event, May 6-7 and May 13-14, Rite Aid will surprise shoppers with Beauty Bags, distributed to the first 100 customers at checkout in select stores. The bags will include sample-size products from such consumer-favorite brands as La Roche-Posay, e.l.f., Lumify, Maybelline New York and Neutrogena.

Employing more than 6,300 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates 2,300-plus retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.