ALDI is preparing for Mother’s Day with premium exclusive gifts starting at just $4. Gifts include everything from sparkling rosé and a wine-dispensing tote, to home décor and kitchen must-haves such as serving boards.

The limited-time ALDI Finds will be available in the retailer’s famous “Aisle of Fun” throughout the rest of April. Self-care gifts include slippers, bath bombs and a candle, while gifts for the home cook include a roasting pan, serving board and cheese knives. Gifts are also available for the wine lover and the home decor lover, such as a 4-pack of glassware and a vintage area rug.

Last month, ALDI unveiled its latest line of wearables that reflects its loyal fan base as well as its focus on affordability. This ALDI Gear Collection is larger than last year’s original line and includes everything from tchotchkes to accessories to clothing, all priced under $10.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.