News Briefs

04/20/2023

ALDI Adds Exclusive Mother’s Day Gifts to Its ‘Aisle of Fun’

ALDI is preparing for Mother’s Day with premium exclusive gifts starting at just $4. Gifts include everything from sparkling rosé and a wine-dispensing tote, to home décor and kitchen must-haves such as serving boards.

The limited-time ALDI Finds will be available in the retailer’s famous “Aisle of Fun” throughout the rest of April. Self-care gifts include slippers, bath bombs and a candle, while gifts for the home cook include a roasting pan, serving board and cheese knives. Gifts are also available for the wine lover and the home decor lover, such as a 4-pack of glassware and a vintage area rug.

Last month, ALDI unveiled its latest line of wearables that reflects its loyal fan base as well as its focus on affordability. This ALDI Gear Collection is larger than last year’s original line and includes everything from tchotchkes to accessories to clothing, all priced under $10.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/20/2023

The Fresh Market Raising Funds for Tornado Relief

The Fresh Market has launched an in-store fundraiser in states recently affected by devastating tornadoes. Customers can round up their purchases at the register or make a donation from April 19 to May 2 at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee.

Funds raised through the campaign will support Feeding America partner food banks closest to disaster areas in each state, including:

  • Alabama: Montgomery Area Food Bank
  • Arkansas: Arkansas Foodbank
  • Illinois: Northern Illinois Food Bank
  • Indiana: Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana
  • Mississippi: Mississippi Food Network
  • Tennessee: Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

"We are deeply saddened by the destruction and loss of life caused by the recent tornadoes," said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "As a company with a strong commitment to giving back to the communities we serve, we are proud to partner with Feeding America to provide critical food support to people affected by these devastating storms."

"We are grateful for The Fresh Market and their continued partnership during this critical time," said Lauren Biedron, VP of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "This generous campaign will help provide much-needed assistance to communities put at risk for food insecurity by these devastating tornadoes.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating approximately 160 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/20/2023

New York’s Mannan Supermarket Partners with Charity Group to Improve Food Security

Independent halal grocer Mannan Supermarket, located in the New York City borough of Queens, is teaming up with Zara Charitable Foundation to combat food insecurity among local children. The foundation will underwrite the cost of a year’s worth of fresh, culturally appealing products sourced from Mannan to feed 200 diverse families served by The Gaton Foundation, a Jamaica, N.Y.-based nonprofit group that provides proper nutrition and wellness.

According program organizers, the timing of the initiative comes after a rollback of pandemic-era assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). “Food prices are increasing at the same time inflation is eating away at the value of money at the same time food benefits are vanishing, making it three times more expensive for families to afford to eat healthy,” explained Mannan's Mahinur Rahman. “When Zara suggested we work together to secure fresh, culturally relevant food to help people make ends meet, we were proud to supply the need.”

Added Tony Subraj, managing partner of Jamaica, N.Y.-based Zara Realty and a leader of the Zara Charitable Foundation: “Many families are struggling to put food on the table and, after both SNAP and WIC resources got reduced, we knew how important it was to step up and help hardworking families maintain access to fresh, nutritious food.”

The program kicked off in early March, when a Mannan Supermarket location in the Queens neighborhood of Jamaica donated a variety of foods to feed local families through Richmond Hill High School. Residents received products such as roti, lentils, tortillas, rice, butter, bread and crushed tomatoes.

04/20/2023

UNFI Launches Climate Action Partnership

It’s been a busy week for sustainability news in the food retailing business, as Earth Day has become a touchstone for sharing progress toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The latest:  United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has rolled out a new Climate Action Partnership aimed at helping its suppliers make credible climate commitments.

The partnership, an extension of UNFI’s Climate Action Hub and part of its Better for All strategy, is designed to provide UNFI suppliers with resources and tools to “innovate and scale” climate solutions. To become a partner, suppliers must have their climate commitments verified through approved third-party organizations such as the Climate Collaborative, Climate Neutral, The Climate Pledge, the Science Based Targets Initiative or the SME Climate Hub.

According to UFFI, more than 40 suppliers have already joined the partnership following early outreach efforts, including Conagra, Bob’s Red Mill, Dr. Bronner’s, Gaia Herbs, Danone and Lundberg Family Farm. “By encouraging our suppliers to set climate goals, we are also making it easier for our customers to choose products that take action on climate,” said Alisha Real, UNFI’s VP of ESG and social impact. “It’s a win-win for all, and a collective step forward to addressing some of today’s most urgent issues.”

Earlier this month, UNFI revealed that it had completed its largest solar array investment to date at a distribution center in Howell, N.J., reflecting its own credible climate commitments through the Better for All sustainability agenda.

Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/20/2023

FreshDirect Rolls Out Incubator Program for Small Businesses

FreshDirect has launched a one-year pilot program in which the e-grocer will work with emerging and diverse-owned businesses to help them grow their brands.

According to the online food retailer, the FreshDirect Small Business Incubator Program is an opportunity for businesses to adapt strategies for e-commerce success, grow their customer base within the New York metropolitan area, increase diversity within the food system, learn best practices and industry standards, be mentored by a FreshDirect category manager, be included on the FreshDirect website, and cultivate ongoing relationships with FreshDirect, distribution partners, community partners and other emerging entrepreneurs.

This year, FreshDirect aims to debut several new brands at retail as part of its incubator program. Final selections will be limited to one brand per category.

Those interested in applying for the program can do so online. Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 28. 

Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect services the New York City metro area. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

 

04/20/2023

Save A Lot Releases First ESG Report

Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has released its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, detailing the company’s progress in these areas.

“At our core, Save A Lot is a business that exists to be a solution by providing access to fresh, affordable and healthy foods to families,” said Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann. “Community is wired into the very heart and soul of our business model, which is comprised of more than 180 small and medium-sized business owners who own and operate locations across the country. We are committed to identifying and prioritizing ways we can continue to make a positive impact for team members, retail partners and customers, while also taking action to support sustainability for the environment and the company itself.”

Among the highlights of the report

  • Information about Save A Lot’s culture of supporting associates through hiring, engagement, training and total rewards
  • An overview of Save A Lot’s locally owned and operated business model, and how retail partners and stores are engaging directly with the communities they serve
  • Data on the steps that the company is taking to proactively manage energy, emissions and waste across its distribution network
  • Save A Lot’s approach to corporate governance and long-term brand protection

The report also provides key metrics and commitments that will serve as a baseline for continued future reporting.

Save A Lot has 842 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.