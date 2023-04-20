FreshDirect has launched a one-year pilot program in which the e-grocer will work with emerging and diverse-owned businesses to help them grow their brands.

According to the online food retailer, the FreshDirect Small Business Incubator Program is an opportunity for businesses to adapt strategies for e-commerce success, grow their customer base within the New York metropolitan area, increase diversity within the food system, learn best practices and industry standards, be mentored by a FreshDirect category manager, be included on the FreshDirect website, and cultivate ongoing relationships with FreshDirect, distribution partners, community partners and other emerging entrepreneurs.

This year, FreshDirect aims to debut several new brands at retail as part of its incubator program. Final selections will be limited to one brand per category.

Those interested in applying for the program can do so online. Applications will be accepted through Friday, April 28.

Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect services the New York City metro area. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.