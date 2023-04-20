Discount grocery chain Save A Lot has released its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, detailing the company’s progress in these areas.

“At our core, Save A Lot is a business that exists to be a solution by providing access to fresh, affordable and healthy foods to families,” said Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann. “Community is wired into the very heart and soul of our business model, which is comprised of more than 180 small and medium-sized business owners who own and operate locations across the country. We are committed to identifying and prioritizing ways we can continue to make a positive impact for team members, retail partners and customers, while also taking action to support sustainability for the environment and the company itself.”

Among the highlights of the report:

Information about Save A Lot’s culture of supporting associates through hiring, engagement, training and total rewards

An overview of Save A Lot’s locally owned and operated business model, and how retail partners and stores are engaging directly with the communities they serve

Data on the steps that the company is taking to proactively manage energy, emissions and waste across its distribution network

Save A Lot’s approach to corporate governance and long-term brand protection

The report also provides key metrics and commitments that will serve as a baseline for continued future reporting.

Save A Lot has 842 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.