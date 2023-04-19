At Publix Super Market’s April 18 annual stockholders’ meeting, the company presented six associates with the Mr. George Community Service Award for exemplary commitment to their respective communities.

The award is named for Publix founder George Jenkins, affectionately called Mr. George, who espoused the belief that Publix and its associates should help others. One hundred and forty-seven associates have received the award since it was established in 1995.

“Mr. George believed that for a company to be successful, it must be involved in the communities it serves,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “Almost 93 years later, our associates still take these words to heart and remain committed to improving their communities and the people we serve.

Each year, one associate from each retail division and one support associate are chosen to receive the award. These associates are actively involved in their communities, display personal integrity and embody the generous spirit of Mr. George. Honorees get a personalized award, a feature in an internal company publication, dinner with Publix executives, three paid days off, and $5,000 donated to the charity or charities of their choice.

The 2023 recipients are as follows:

Atlanta Division: Store Manager Sefik Gluhic, Atlanta

Charlotte Division: Store Manager Tim Bismarck, Knoxville, Tenn.

Jacksonville Division: Store Manager Nicole Miller, DeLand, Fla.

Lakeland Division: Store Manager Billy Ray Drake, Sarasota, Fla.

Miami Division: Pharmacy Manager Deborah Lolo, Miami

Support: Manager of Retail Security Solutions Rick Abbatiello

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has more than 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, and more than 240,000 employees. The Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.