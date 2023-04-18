Sprouts Farmers Market is literally laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future through one of its latest initiatives. The organic and natural grocer is contributing food waste diverted from its stores for composing and feed on regenerative farms in Tennessee and Missouri.

Through a partnership with Ancient Nutrition’s R.A.N.C.H. (Regenerative - Agriculture - Nutrition - Climate - Health) Project, Sprouts has diverted more than 362,000 pounds of food waste to farms since May 2022. The R.A.N.C.H. farms take a holistic approach to grazing and livestock management, using compost to enhance the quality and nutrient value of soil and nourishing animals with nutritious foods.

[Read more: "Sprouts Farmers Market Resurrects 2 Licensed Locations"]

"We’re excited to partner with Ancient Nutrition as we recognize the possibilities of regenerative organic farming and the variety of sustainable benefits it will bring to our planet,” said Nick Konat, president and COO of Sprouts. “Together, we can further the movement in regenerative agriculture, working diligently to create a lasting impact on our future, both environmentally and economically.”

Echoed Jordan Rubin, Ancient Nutrition’s founder and CEO: "We believe at Ancient Nutrition, in partnership with Sprouts, we can heal the planet, feed the world and transform health – one bite, one capsule and one millimeter of topsoil at a time.”

In other news, Sprouts is also focusing on growth from within its own organization. The retailer announced that it is opening a new location in Wistminster, Md., in 2024. This will be the sixth Sprouts store in Maryland.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.