Family-owned cured meat producer Volpi Foods has rolled out a new Eco-Pack for the company’s premium charcuterie product line. The paper material used in Volpi’s Eco-Pack is curbside recyclable once separated from its thin liner. Additionally, the shelf life of the packaging is equivalent to that of the brand’s previous plastic packaging, so there’s no increase in food waste resulting from the switch to paper-based packaging.

Grocery stores across the country will start carrying Volpi products in the updated packaging this summer. A 3-ounce package of any premium variety will retail for a suggested $7.99.

The move to Eco-Pack takes Volpi’s sustainability efforts to the next level with even more plastic reductions. In 2021, The company transitioned its entire pre-sliced line to its first Eco-Pack offering, which reduced plastic use by 70%. Since this rollout, Volpi has diverted more than 128 tons of plastic and is currently reducing plastic by 80%.

“Our goal is to reduce the use of single-use plastic packaging, and we are proud to have achieved this,” said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of St. Louis-based Volpi. “For all of us to do our part in reducing plastic use, we know companies like ours need to make meaningful changes in how we package our products. It’s a win-win for consumers: Why not buy a delicious product that’s in eco-friendly packaging?”

The winner of a 2022 Mindful Award, Volpi sources only responsibly raised meat from local Midwest farmers, and all of its products are always all-natural, non-GMO and gluten-free; start with fresh, never frozen, meat; and are made without nitrates or nitrites.