Online grocery store Martie, which sells heavily discounted surplus groceries and household items to prevent waste while saving shoppers up to 70%, is now up and running in Texas. A new 38,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas will now serve as the nationwide shipping center for Martie’s 800-plus SKUs

The company works with popular brands and producers to shop their supplies of surplus pantry goods – mainly items that would otherwise be discarded due to overstock, package changes or seasonality – and then sells them online directly to consumers at a steep discount. Martie shoppers get shelf-stable pantry goods, cooking essentials and household items shipped directly to their doors, with no subscription or membership necessary. According to the company, its shoppers save on average $54 per order, or $600 per year.

Martie has sold the surplus and overstock inventory of more than 1,500 partner brands, including Kind, Kellogg’s, Quaker and Annie’s Homegrown.

“Martie is the first online grocery store designed to save shoppers money while simultaneously helping the environment,” noted Louise Fritjofsson, co-founder of the Los Angeles-based company. “We offer the best deals on products you know and love, ship everywhere within the states we operate (including rural ZIP codes), and enable shoppers to make a sustainable choice. We’re very excited to have launched in Texas, a strategically important market for us as we continue our expansion from the West Coast towards the East.”

According to Martie, since its 2021 launch, it has saved more than 1 million pounds of food from going to the landfill and saved shoppers more than $2 million. The company currently ships to shoppers in Texas, California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.