Leon Levine, who founded the Family Dollar discount store chain, died earlier this month at 85, according to The Leon Levine Foundation, a philanthropic organization Levine later established. No cause of death was given.

A college dropout, Levine opened the first Family Dollar store in 1959 at the age 22 in Charlotte, N.C., with a cousin, selling clothes, cleaning supplies and staple items for less than $2, CNN reported. By 1969, the chain operated 50 stores across the rural South. It went public in 1970. When Levine retired from the company in the early 2000s, it had around 4,500 stores. Dollar Tree bought the chain in 2015 for nearly $9 billion, and more than 8,000 stores currently operate under the Family Dollar banner.

According to CNN, Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are now the fastest-growing U.S. retailers.

After his retirement, Levine became a notable philanthropist, donating generously to universities, hospitals and Jewish organizations. As his death notice observed, “In the same way his style shaped Family Dollar Stores … he shaped what has become one of the most impactful philanthropic foundations in the Carolinas and the Southeast.”

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,293 stores under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada banners across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Oct. 29. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General is No. 15 on PG’s list.