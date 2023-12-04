Advertisement

News Briefs

04/12/2023

Harris Teeter Implements New Paid Parental Leave Policy

Harris Teeter Teaser

Harris Teeter has revealed that it will offer a paid parental leave benefit to all full-time associates, effective immediately. Offering much-needed time off to bond with their child, the benefit provides parents four weeks of paid parental leave within the first 12 months after the birth or adoption of a child.

“Family is at the core of our business as our friendly associates serve millions of families every day with our fresh, high-quality product,” said Ted Harrington, VP of human resources. “Harris Teeter is committed to enriching the lives of our associates and their families, and we are proud to offer this new policy to demonstrate our support for working families.”

[Read more: “Harris Teeter Refreshes Brand Image”]

This benefit adds to Harris Teeter’s comprehensive compensation and benefit program, which includes competitive health care, life insurance, paid time off, education assistance and profit-sharing benefits.

“I’m incredibly proud to work for a company that is a champion for parents and families,” said LeAnn Sek, Harris Teeter’s Women Empowerment Group (WEG) co-chair and district manager. “When surveyed, our valued associates ranked paid parental leave as the No. 1 way Harris Teeter could better support parents throughout the organization, so I’m thrilled to see the policy be put into place.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., which is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocers 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Advertisement
04/12/2023

SpartanNash Elevates David Sisk to EVP, Chief Customer Officer

SpartanNash, David Sisk teaser

SpartanNash has promoted David Sisk from SVP to EVP, chief customer officer. In the role, Sisk oversees customer engagements for all national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency and military Exchanges worldwide.

Sisk began his career with SpartanNash in 2020 as president of SpartanNash Military, and also held positions at OSC-WEBco and Procter & Gamble. 

[Read more: "SpartanNash Taps Todd Riksen to Lead Accounting Functions"]

"David's role is vital to delivering on our signature strength to be the most customer-focused, innovative food solutions company," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "He and his team have greatly enhanced the support and services we provide to our customers, helping the company grow market share in our wholesale distribution business."

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates.

04/12/2023

Southeastern Grocers Kicks Off Campaign for Local Children’s Hospitals

hospital patient

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is launching its annual community donation program supporting nine children’s hospitals in the region. From now through April 25, shoppers at its banners Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie can donate $1 or $5 or round up their total grocery bill.

All donations will support local children’s hospital partners that provide crucial care for area children and their families. Participating hospitals include Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola, Fla., Children’s of Alabama, Children’s of Mississippi and Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans.

[Read more: "Southeastern Grocers Modernizes Workforce Solutions"]

Since Southeastern Grocers introduced the program in 2021, the retailer has raised more than $858,000 for its children’s hospital partners.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to giving back to our local communities and believe every child deserves access to the best possible care. We are proud to join like-minded individuals to make a significant impact in the lives of local children with this initiative. Our heartfelt hope is that, together, we can make a meaningful difference and support the invaluable work of these remarkable hospitals,” said Raymond Rhee, Southeastern Grocers’ chief people officer.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
04/12/2023

Ahold Delhaize Holds Annual General Meeting

5. AHOLD DELHAIZE USA INVESTING $480M TO TRANSFORM SUPPLY CHAIN

Ahold Delhaize held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders in its hometown of Zaandam, the Netherlands, on April 12. One hundred and thirty-six shareholders, representing about 660 million shares, attended in person and virtually. They adopted Ahold Delhaize’s 2022 financial statements and agreed to the proposed 2022 annual dividend of €1.05 per common share for the full year.

During the meeting, Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller, and soon-to-depart CFO Natalie Knight presented a review of fiscal year 2022 and the company’s strategy, and discussed its response to changes in market conditions and society with regard to local communities. The presentation highlighted financial performance and outlook; strategic priorities, including health and sustainability, talent, and omnichannel goals; and the company’s local brands in 10 markets across the United States, Europe and Indonesia.

Additionally, shareholders approved the following (re)appointments:

• Peter Agnefjäll, Bill McEwan and Katie Doyle to continue as members of the supervisory board.
• Julia Vander Ploeg as a new member of the supervisory board.
• Muller to continue as a member of the management board.
• JJ Fleeman as a new member of the management board.

Muller will continue as president and CEO of the company, Fleeman will succeed Kevin Holt as CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, and Agnefjäll will continue as chair of the supervisory board. 

Ahold Delhaize’s family of local brands employs more than 414,000 associates in 7,659 grocery and specialty stores. Ahold Delhaize USA, operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list ofthe top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

04/11/2023

Dollar General Promotes 1 Exec, Hires Another

Dollar General Collier Fort Teaser

Discount retailer Dollar General Corp. has appointed two executives to new leadership roles.

Kelly Collier (left in picture) has been promoted to SVP, assistant general counsel. In her new role, Collier will continue to lead the Dollar General’s business law team as she supports and advises those managing the company’s operations and strategic initiatives. She also oversees the management of regulatory compliance, contract negotiation and review, business litigation, subsidiary management, and intellectual property. Most recently, Collier advised on matters such as Dollar General’s entry into Mexico and its evolution of DG Media Network. She joined Dollar General in 2009 as a senior attorney and has held roles of increasing responsibility over the course of her 14 years with the company.

Peggie Fort has joined Dollar General as VP, inventory and demand management. In this position, Fort will lead collaboration with merchandising, finance and the ONE Supply Chain network on forecasting, ordering and inventory levels. She has 30-plus years of experience in retail, including global merchandise planning, buying and allocation functions at e-commerce, brick-and-mortar, wholesale, and corporate organizations.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/11/2023

BJ’s Lowers Gas Prices in April

BJ's Gas Teaser

Although it already touts everyday low fuel prices, BJ’s Wholesale Club has committed to help its members save on gas by offering even more value at the pump. From April 10-30, BJ’s is offering .50 cents off per gallon of gas, at a same-day fill-up, whenever members spend more than $150 on practically anything in-club or by choosing one of BJ’s pickup shopping options. Members can then redeem their gas discount at the pump on the same day.

The promotion is available at all BJ’s Gas locations. BJ’s gas stations offer regular, premium and diesel fuel options.

This isn't the only way members can save at the pump. In February, BJ’s launched a new credit card program with Capital One and Mastercard, the BJ’s One Mastercard program. Among other benefits, BJ’s One+ Mastercard cardholders can receive 15 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas every time they use their credit card to fuel up.

In other BJ's news, the retailer recently revealed stellar fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 results, marking myriad records with continued club growth, comparable club sales and all-time high renewal rates. The retailer also surpassed $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the company’s history.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.