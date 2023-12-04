Harris Teeter has revealed that it will offer a paid parental leave benefit to all full-time associates, effective immediately. Offering much-needed time off to bond with their child, the benefit provides parents four weeks of paid parental leave within the first 12 months after the birth or adoption of a child.

“Family is at the core of our business as our friendly associates serve millions of families every day with our fresh, high-quality product,” said Ted Harrington, VP of human resources. “Harris Teeter is committed to enriching the lives of our associates and their families, and we are proud to offer this new policy to demonstrate our support for working families.”

This benefit adds to Harris Teeter’s comprehensive compensation and benefit program, which includes competitive health care, life insurance, paid time off, education assistance and profit-sharing benefits.

“I’m incredibly proud to work for a company that is a champion for parents and families,” said LeAnn Sek, Harris Teeter’s Women Empowerment Group (WEG) co-chair and district manager. “When surveyed, our valued associates ranked paid parental leave as the No. 1 way Harris Teeter could better support parents throughout the organization, so I’m thrilled to see the policy be put into place.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., which is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.