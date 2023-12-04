SpartanNash has promoted David Sisk from SVP to EVP, chief customer officer. In the role, Sisk oversees customer engagements for all national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency and military Exchanges worldwide.

Sisk began his career with SpartanNash in 2020 as president of SpartanNash Military, and also held positions at OSC-WEBco and Procter & Gamble.

"David's role is vital to delivering on our signature strength to be the most customer-focused, innovative food solutions company," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "He and his team have greatly enhanced the support and services we provide to our customers, helping the company grow market share in our wholesale distribution business."

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates.