HelloFresh is introducing a limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit containing Zarg Nut Bites, as seen in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, and Mango Milky Fizz, as seen in the most recent Guardians trailer, along with a Guardians Recipe Adventure recipe series. Both products were inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which premieres in theaters on May 5.

The kit offers pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to make two servings of Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz at home, in addition to collectible milk cartons and a jar. Zarg Nut Bites are crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce and chocolate chips combined in a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat, while Mango Milky Fizz consists of apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer and mango bits for a bubbly, subtly sweet drink.

Consumers can purchase the kit on a first-come, first-served basis, with no HelloFresh subscription required, starting April 17 at 12 p.m. EST by going online, with additional kits arriving on April 24 and May 1 at 12 p.m. EST.

The recipe series of six, with two recipes featured per week, is now available for HelloFresh customers:

• Terran-Style St. Louis Sandwich with Sliced Dill Pickle and Potato Rounds

• “Destroyed” Thai Chili Coconut Smash Patties with Coconut Lime Rice and Roasted Green Beans

• Galactic Beef Melts with Blue Corn Chips

• Galaxy Greens Ricotta Ravioli with Lemony Zucchini and Toasted Panko & Parsley

• Fire-Blasted Vegan Coconut Curry Soup with Tomatoes & Cauliflower

• Crispy Orloni-Style Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños & Radishes

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in 18 international markets and is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.