As part of Walmart’s continued focus on creating a culture of belonging at Walmart and accelerating its culture, diversity and equity efforts, the company has hired Denise Malloy as its first-ever chief belonging officer, an evolution of the chief diversity officer position.

Joining the company on April 14 after an extensive search, Molloy will establish a strategy to ensure that Walmart is a place where everyone feels they’re welcome and belong. She will work closely with the company’s associate resource groups, officer caucus leadership teams and shared-value networks, as well as the president’s inclusion council, to accelerate Walmart’s focus on belonging throughout Walmart.

Molloy has spent the past 17 years at Johnson Controls, a Fortune 500 company, where she helped create its award-winning culture, inclusion, equity and diversity practices. At Johnson Controls she held several key leadership roles, most recently as global head of diversity, equity and inclusion. She also worked at J.P. Morgan and Xerox.

Molloy and her husband, Paul, are relocating to Bentonville, Ark., Walmart’s headquarters city.

