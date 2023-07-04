Natural Grocers is living up to its name, teaming up with the nonprofit Beyond Pesticides group for an initiative supporting pesticide-free green spaces. The retailer is kicking off its sixth annual Ladybug Love campaign during Earth Month and will highlight the crucial role that ladybugs play in regenerative farming and food production.

The campaign will raise funds for Beyond Pesticides’ Organic Parks Project that aims to curb the use of synthetic pesticides at parks in Natural Grocers’ communities. According to Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers, the campaign has enabled the group to convert a dozen parks and playing fields to natural areas across several states. “We know that protecting these tiny, beneficial insects makes a real difference in regenerating our planet. Cleaner air, water and land make for a healthier food supply – a principle Natural Grocers has championed since 1955. We thank our customers in advance for their generosity and enthusiasm towards this cause in 2023,” she said.

Shoppers are encouraged to take or renew a pledge online to support 100% organic produce and commit to not using chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects in their yards, gardens and homes. Throughout Earth Month, Natural Grocers will donate $1 to Beyond Pesticides for every customer pledge signed online and $2 for every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold at its stores.

Shoppers who make a pledge to the campaign between April 1-15 will receive a $5 coupon for purchases on Earth Day, April 22. Natural Grocers is also offering a $500 store gift card as a prize in a ladybug-counting contest through its store magazine.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.