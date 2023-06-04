Grocery platform Pod Foods has tapped grocery and CPG veteran Mike Schall to help lead the organization as its new president. Schall, who has more than 40 years of industry experience, will help lead the Austin, Texas-based Pod Foods through its next phase of growth.

Most recently, Schall served as managing director of the food and beverage practice at financial services and consulting firm FocalPoint Partners. His grocery experience includes a role as senior principal of global growth and business development at Whole Foods Market, where he guided the company on a range of business initiatives, including investments, strategic partnerships, new ventures, store brand product development, sustainability initiatives and operational improvements.

[Read more: "Pod Foods Capital Launches"]

"Joining forces with Mike marks an inflection point in our journey," said Larissa Russell, co-founder and CEO of Pod Foods. "Industry leaders are acknowledging the magnitude of change and competitive advantage of our tech-driven solutions that provide much needed speed and transparency to the supply chain."

Pod Foods, designed to help brands and retailers connect directly and transact with full-service logistics, is backed by investors including Moment Ventures, M12 (Microsoft's Venture Fund), XRC Labs and Interstate Fusion Fund. The company recently added Sprouts Farmers Market to its platform.