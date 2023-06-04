FMI – The Food Industry Association has elevated Dana Graber to associate general counsel and senior director, legal and regulatory affairs. In her updated role at FMI, she focuses on labeling and on developing strategies for “minimally burdensome and easily implementable” rules for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Arlington, Va.-based group reported.

“Anyone who has had the opportunity to work alongside Dana knows that she is an indispensable member of the FMI team. She is a talented attorney who does a tremendous job helping our members navigate complex and demanding legal and regulatory responsibilities,” said Stephanie Harris, the organization’s chief regulatory officer and general counsel.

[Read more: "Husband of FMI's CEO Passes Away"]

Graber has worked for FMI for nearly seven years, joining as senior counsel on the government relations team. She previously worked as an associate attorney with the Keller and Heckman firm, advising clients on food and food packaging regulations, and spent four years on the consumer packaging industry before earning her law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in packaging science from Clemson University in South Carolina.