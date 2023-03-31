A longtime Lucky location in Larkspur, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay area is closing its doors. According to The Save Mart Cos., which owns the banner, the store at 570 Magnolia Avenue will serve its last shoppers on April 14.

The Larkspur site opened in 1982 and served the local community for decades, providing competitively-priced products. Upon news of its closing, many local residents took to social media to lament the loss of the store, especially during a time of high inflation.

Other business will fill the food retailing gap. Trader Joe’s operates a nearby store, as does Mollie Stone’s Markets, Safeway, and, a bit further north in the way of San Rafael, Grocer Outlet Bargain Market.

In a statement to local media, Save Mart thanked the customer base for the support, declaring: “Lucky has been serving the community for decades and we will remain committed to serving the community at our full-service Novato Lucky store.”

Although this Lucky outpost is being shuttered, Save Mart is expanding services in other ways. Earlier in March, the company announced it is extending Save Mart operating hours at several locations until 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends. Last fall, the retailer opened a new Lucky store in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco, an area that had been considered a food desert.

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. The company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.