GetGo Café + Market, which is owned and operated by Giant Eagle Inc., is launching Free Coffee Mondays at all of its locations. Starting Monday, April 3, for a limited time, guests will get a free GetGo self-serve coffee with their Advantage Card or myPerks card every Monday, with no purchase necessary. The promotion applies to any of GetGo’s fresh-brewed hot- and iced-coffee varieties, along with the chain’s new nitro and cold-brew products.

“At GetGo, our guests are our top priority, and they’re at the center of everything we do,” said Giant Eagle EVP and GetGo COO Tony Harris. “Whether it’s that morning pick-me-up or that afternoon indulgence, we know coffee goes a long way in making your day that much better. With Free Coffee Mondays, we want to give our guests a great start to the week with a great-tasting coffee for free.”

This past February, GetGo completed a chainwide upgrade of its self-serve beverage bar area. The technology and equipment upgrade included a rollout of new bean-to-cup coffee machines, which feature GetGo’s new “signature blend” coffee beans, and the addition of new nitrogen-infused and cold brew coffees.

Customers are limited to one free coffee each Monday. The nitro and cold-brew latte products aren’t available at all locations.

With 260-plus locations, GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models, from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. GetGo is owned by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, which operates more than 490 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The company is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.