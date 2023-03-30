Ahold Delhaize has successfully priced a €500 million (approximately USD $545.2 million) green bond, with a term of five years, maturing on April 4, 2028.

The transaction marks Ahold Delhaize’s inaugural green bond issuance and follows its Sustainability Bond issuance in 2019, a €1 billion (approximately USD $1.1 billion) sustainability-linked revolving credit facility launched in 2020 and refinanced to €1.5 billion (approximately USD $ $1.6 billion) in 2022, and a sustainability-linked bond issuance in 2021. All of these ESG (environmental, social and governance)-labeled financings align the company’s funding strategy to its sustainability strategy and overall ESG ambitions.



The bond proceeds will be used to finance and refinance Ahold Delhaize’s new or existing environmentally friendly assets with a positive measurable environmental impact in the following categories: green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, andpollution prevention and control

Ahold Delhaize has published an updated Green Finance Framework to detail the quality of the eligible green projects and the governance process regarding green finance.

Jan Ernst de Groot, chief sustainability officer said: “We’re excited to announce the issuance of the first green bond and fourth ESG financing instrument for the company. This transaction confirms Ahold Delhaize’s aspiration to taking up its sustainability challenges and mobilizing its teams to strive to create sustainable value for all its stakeholders. This step supports our updated climate plans announced last year, and allows us to accelerate our contribution to the transition to sustainable food systems.”

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize that operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.