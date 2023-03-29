CitrusAd and sponsorcart.io have partnered to deliver on-site shoppable video ad technology to retail media networks in the United States and abroad. The CitrusAd and Sponsorcart partnership simplifies video campaign activation and retail monetization, making it easier for brand advertisers across the globe to activate shoppable video campaigns on retail media networks. Brands can implement, manage and scale video ad creative, alongside add-to-cart functionality for corresponding SKUs that enables closed-loop, transparent measurement of return on ad spend. The new video ad formats will reportedly drive high-impact engagement for brands and fetch greater CPM (cost per thousand impressions) in a retailer’s revenue stream.

“CitrusAd is excited to scale these dynamic and innovative video ad formats. Brands will be able to easily align commercial video assets with SKUs directly within the path to purchase in a shopper-relevant manner. These enhanced shopper experiences deliver tremendous storytelling power and an attractive way for retailers to expand their media offering,” said Adam Skinner, managing director of retail media networks for St. Petersburg, Fla.-based CitrusAd.

“Our goal was to make it easy for video to play a larger role in retail media. We are delighted to tie our video ad platform to CitrusAd to make shoppable video ad campaigns dynamically populate in a native and personalized manner with lightning-fast load times,” said Stephen Caffrey, CEO and co-founder of Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Sponsorcart.

Sponsorcart.io is an on-site end-to-end shoppable video platform built for retail media networks. According to the company, the platform makes it simple to launch and manage high-impact, unique video ad formats, while add-to-cart functionality provides closed-loop analytics for transparent and measurable ROI. Sponsorcart’s video solution appears natively along the path to purchase, with SKU optimization led by privacy-protected first-party retailer data for personalized relevancy at scale.