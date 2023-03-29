In the era of tech-enabled personalization, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is debuting a personalized shopping experience led by its team members. The organic retailer is offering the services of its nutritional health coaches, who can guide customers while they shop to make choices that support their personal health and wellness goals.

The free shopping sessions can be helpful to customers who have special dietary needs or who just want to learn more about the assortments at Natural Grocers. On their 30-minute one-on-one journey, shoppers can get tailored recommendations for products such as foods, supplements and body care, as well as household products with cleaner ingredients. The health coaches can also share suggestions for food and supplements for pets.

[Read more: "Natural Grocers Brand Products Expands With 5 Varieties of Canned Seafood"]

On top of the tour and coaching, shoppers who opt for the personalized service will receive a coupon for $5 off purchases of $25 or more.

“We are very excited to roll out this new service. We want to help take the confusion out of reading labels, shopping for supplements, and meal planning. We want to make it easier and quicker to shop so that achieving personal nutritional health goals can be done with ease,” said Karen Falbo, director of nutrition education.

Founded in 1955, family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.