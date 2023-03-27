According to local news reports, Harvest Market is heading over the border from Illinois into Indiana. The independent, which runs stores in Champaign, Ill. and Springfield, Ill., has applied for a permit to operate a new business in Carmel, Ind.

The new store in the suburb of Indianapolis, spanning a 75,000-square-foot space, would take the place of a former Marsh Supermarkets location. That store closed more than five years ago.

Operated by Niemann Foods, Inc., Harvest Market focuses on providing fare from farmers and food makers and sharing the stories of its suppliers. Among other things, the store is known for its fresh perimeter, which includes an expansive deli area complete with a butter churn room and a bakery featuring down-home favorites like cobblers, buckles, bread pudding and buttermilk biscuits. The stores in Illinois regularly host cooking demonstrations and include an in-store restaurant with foods made with farm-fresh ingredients for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Niemann Foods runs more than 100 retail businesses, including several County Market grocery stores, across Illinois, Missouri and Indiana. The company was founded in 1917.