The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has promoted Stacy Papadopoulos – who served as interim CEO during the organization's search for a new leader – to COO and general counsel. She moved up from her most recent role as general counsel and SVP of operations and initiatives.

Papadopoulos joined CBA (formerly the Grocers Manufacturers Association) in 2019 and steadily expanded her scope of responsibilities on the executive team. In addition to leading the legal and operations functions and managing finance, facilities, IT and human resources, she also gained oversight of the regulatory affairs and technical affairs functions last year. In her new capacity, she will continue to oversee operations and expand CBA’s ability to address legal issues facing the CPG industry.

Her background includes a tenure as general counsel and SVP at the American Gaming Association. Papadopoulos was a partner at the Potomac Law Group in Washington, D.C. as well.

“Stacy is a great partner, a respected leader across the organization and everyone who works with her recognizes the important role she plays on our leadership team. This is a well-deserved recognition for the value that she provides to our organization, members and to me, personally. I am thrilled to see Stacy continue to grow in this empowered position,” said David Chavern, president of the Arlington, Va.-based CBA.