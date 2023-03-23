Family- and employee-owned Festival Foods is boosting its associate discount to 15%. This discount is available to all associates, both full- and part-time, along with members of their immediate households.

“We want to help our teammates stretch their dollars when it comes to buying the groceries they need to feed themselves and their families,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO. “A higher discount frees up some crucial dollars so they can use them on other areas of their budgets.”

The retailer, which previously offered associates a 10% discount, said that the savings are good on both full-price and sale items. Associate purchases also add up to gas savings: For every $10 spent at Festival Foods, associates (and customers) can earn a penny off fuel purchases at Kwik Trip locations through participation in the Festival Foods Gas Rewards Program.

“We are thrilled to increase our discount and give our team members – who are the foundation of our success – another reason to love working for a winning Wisconsin retailer,” Skogen said. “Right now, many companies are looking to cut costs, and that often means reducing or eliminating the associate discount – we wanted to go in a different direction.”

Festival Foods operates 40 stores across Wisconsin. The grocer will open its newest store in Chippewa Falls, Wis., later this year.

De Pere, Wis.-based Festival Foods is No. 93 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.