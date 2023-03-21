Reflecting the elevation of that bread subcategory, brioche products are available at Walmart. St. Pierre Bakery announced that it has secured distribution with that leading retailer to carry three of its SKUs.

According to St. Pierre Bakery, its sliced brioche loaf variants are rolling out into 2,200 Walmart locations, while its waffles with butter product are on the shelf at more than 4,000 stores. The brand is supporting the introduction with marketing efforts.

[Read more: "How Supermarkets Can Capitalize on Increased Bakery Sales"]

“This is fantastic news for the brand and the result of a collaborative relationship we have built with Walmart, creating a sound strategy and a lot of shared insight,” said David Wagstaff, managing director at St. Pierre Bakery. “We have invested heavily in our supply chain to ensure we maintain our industry leading fill rates and deliver for our customers. We knew that the opportunity justified the investment, but driving distribution was key to realizing it and our products appearing on shelves in Walmart stores nationwide has helped us to do just that.”

At Walmart, St. Pierre loaves will be merchandised for the first time in the commercial bread aisle. The brand’s offerings are typically displayed in the in-store bakery area.

Brioche continues to make gains in the overall bread category. St. Pierre cited data showing that the subcategory has grown by $98 million on a year-over-year basis, with St. Pierre capturing almost 18% branded market share and 71% branded market share within the in-store bakery section.

Based in Manchester, England, the St. Pierre Groupe spans the St. Pierre Bakery brand as well as the Baker Street and Paul Hollywood brands. In 2022, St. Pierre Group joined the Grupo Bimbo portfolio.