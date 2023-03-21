Health-focused e-grocer Thrive Market has debuted its first-ever podcast. “But Are You Thriving?” will feature Thrive Market co-founders Nick Green and Gunnar Lovelace in conversation with experts in the realms of health, wellness and sustainability.

Scheduled to air every other Wednesday on all major platforms, including Apple and Spotify, the nine-episode podcast will welcome such guests as actor Adrian Grenier (episode 1) and “Eat, Pray, Love” author Elizabeth Gilbert, as well as nutrition and wellness advocates like Thomas DeLauer, Melissa Urban and Mark Sisson.

Since 2014, when they helped found Los Angeles-based Thrive Market, Green and Lovelace have aimed to democratize healthy living by boosting access to healthy and affordable food, personal care, and household products. Along the way, they’ve teamed up with many experts to help turn their vision for a healthier, more equitable future into reality, and the new podcast is part of those efforts.