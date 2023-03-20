Women Grocers of America is rolling out the Emerging Female Leaders Network, a share group for female leaders in the independent grocery industry who want to grow their professional network and ramp up their leadership development.

The new share group will debut in tandem with the spring gathering of the Executive Female Leaders Network (EXFL), meeting at the first half of the event on May 1-2 in Chicago.

Among the objectives of the share group will be establishing and growing connections and relationships with women in the grocery industry, learning new skills to support professional development, increasing confidence and acquiring tools to advance professionally, and learning more about the overall grocery industry, including consumer and market trends.

“WGA continues to enjoy great success and growth in interest and membership after the inaugural EXFL meeting in Washington, D.C., last October, when more than 40 women met for two days of professional and personal development,” noted Kristin Popp, president of Women Grocers of America, which is part of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association, and EVP of Janesville, Wis.-based Woodman’s Markets. “This new share group will boost mentoring opportunities and allow women executives to nurture the next generation of leadership for our industry.”

With a targeted attendance of 12-15 women, the share group will meet in spring and fall with the executive network, in addition to various virtual touchpoints, creating a mentor “buddy” system among its members and members of EXFL. Participants must attend virtual and in-person events.