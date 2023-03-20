Naturipe Farms, a century-old, farmer-owned producer of berries and avocados, has created and filled a new position of director of premium products. John Johnston is taking on that role, bringing more than 15 years of food and agribusiness experience to Naturipe.

Among other suppliers, Johnston has worked for Driscoll’s, Chiquita, Fresh Express and H.J. Heinz. He is also an active volunteer member and leader at the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council.

In the new premium product position, Johnston will work to leverage Naturipe’s grower/owner investments in proprietary genetics. He will oversee current premium products like Mighty Blues, Mighty Reds and Greenhouse Strawberries and guide the development of new offerings.

“I am extremely excited to bring John on board as he is going to be an outstanding addition to the best berry team in the world,” said Jim Roberts, president of sales. “His focus on premium products will help further differentiate Naturipe Farms from our competitors and provide a return on the investments our owners have made on new genetics focused on flavor and quality.” Johnston will report directly to Roberts.

In addition to premium products, Naturipe Farms markets a variety of fresh, frozen and value-added items produced by a diverse grower base. Founded in 1917, the company is based in Salinas, Calif.