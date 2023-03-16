As food price inflation persists across the U.S., Dollar Tree Inc. has discontinued egg sales at its Dollar Tree banner stores, according to a Reuters report. Though Dollar Tree-owned Family Dollar stores will continue selling eggs, Dollar Tree’s move is expected to last until the fall.

Eggs, which have been in the spotlight for price surges, saw prices as high as $7.37 per dozen in California in January. Prices did dip 6.7% in February, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The general meat, poultry, fish and eggs category declined 0.1% over the month, which was the first decrease in that index since December 2021.

During its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2022 earnings report earlier this month, Dollar Tree announced that it will continue expanding on its investment in food. The company plans to add 16,000 cooler doors in 2023 to accommodate more frozen and refrigerated items, with a goal of having 30 doors per store.

Dollar Tree, which had better-than-expected financial results for fourth quarter and FY22, is also expected to introduce more store-branded products in the back half of this year.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,293 stores under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada banners across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Oct. 29. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.