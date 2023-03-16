National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of a nationwide point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers, is now using the Place Exchange PerView offering to deliver reach, frequency and impression measurement for its more than 22,000 digital out-of-home (OOH) displays.

Place Exchange’s PerView measurement solution, developed in accordance with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines, offers media owners like NRS the ability to measure display-level reach, frequency and hourly impressions for both digital and static displays across all OOH venues and formats, whether they’re sold programmatically or direct. Additionally, PerView provides media owners with dynamic, up-to-date measurement that updates frequently with real-world changes in consumer traffic.

“PerView gives us an evolving view of measurement at the individual screen level,” said Eli Korn, COO of Newark, N.J.-based NRS, a subsidiary of IDT Corp. “We now have dynamic measures of reach, frequency and impressions – both in aggregate and for different consumer segments – allowing us to better plan, sell and manage our inventory against the needs of our buyers.”

“We built PerView to address the challenges that buyers and sellers were experiencing in obtaining reliable, up-to-date measures of reach, frequency, and impressions across different OOH venues and formats,” noted Ari Buchalter, CEO of New York-based Place Exchange. “We’re excited to see how adoption of this product by NRS and others has helped to scale spending in OOH, both through programmatic and direct channels.”