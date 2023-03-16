Advertisement

News Briefs

03/16/2023

National Retail Solutions Opts for Place Exchange’s PerView Solution

POS Machine With NRSPay Teaser

National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of a nationwide point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers, is now using the Place Exchange PerView offering to deliver reach, frequency and impression measurement for its more than 22,000 digital out-of-home (OOH) displays.

Place Exchange’s PerView measurement solution, developed in accordance with the Out of Home Advertising Association of America OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines, offers media owners like NRS the ability to measure display-level reach, frequency and hourly impressions for both digital and static displays across all OOH venues and formats, whether they’re sold programmatically or direct. Additionally, PerView provides media owners with dynamic, up-to-date measurement that updates frequently with real-world changes in consumer traffic. 

[Read more: "The Grocer’s Guide to Tech"]

“PerView gives us an evolving view of measurement at the individual screen level,” said Eli Korn, COO of Newark, N.J.-based NRS, a subsidiary of IDT Corp. “We now have dynamic measures of reach, frequency and impressions – both in aggregate and for different consumer segments – allowing us to better plan, sell and manage our inventory against the needs of our buyers.”

“We built PerView to address the challenges that buyers and sellers were experiencing in obtaining reliable, up-to-date measures of reach, frequency, and impressions across different OOH venues and formats,” noted  Ari Buchalter, CEO of New York-based Place Exchange. “We’re excited to see how adoption of this product by NRS and others has helped to scale spending in OOH, both through programmatic and direct channels.” 

Advertisement
03/15/2023

Harmons and Mollie Stone’s Latest to Roll Out Retail Rewards Box

Mollie Stone's Bunny James Retail Rewards Box Teaser

Harmons and Mollie Stone’s Markets have become the most recent food retailers to offer the Retail Rewards Box from Salt Lake City-based startup Bunny James. Designed to deliver a personal and engaging shopping experience for retailers’ most valuable customers, the box enables retailers to transcend the limitations of traditional in-person demos and expensive mailer coupon programs, as it provides a risk-free way for customers to try new food and beverage products while providing feedback and data to retailers and brands.

“We believe in the power of gifting psychology, and the Retail Rewards Box is the ultimate demonstration of this,” noted Bunny James CEO Lonny James. “Our program creates amazing customer loyalty, increases cart size for top shoppers, and provides retailers and brands with invaluable customer data.”

[Read more: "Mollie Stone's Markets Prioritizes Sustainability"]

“Every quarter, our highest-tier, most loyal customers will automatically receive a box at checkout containing a curated assortment of 10 to 15 sample-size items,” said Rich Gillmore, VP of center store for Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s Markets, an operator of 27 stores in Southern California that has offered the box since 2021. “The response from our customers has been extremely positive. We are excited to do this for our loyal customers and introduce them to something new while providing our vendors the opportunities to get their products to a very targeted audience of our best customers.”

Bunny James, which provides a turnkey service, customizing its program for each retailer, currently plans to expand east, aiming to add four to six key retailers in the next 12 months.

Mill Valley, Calif.-based Mollie Stone’s Marketsoperates nine stores in Northern California, while West Valley City, Utah-based Harmons has 20 grocery locations and a flower shop.

03/15/2023

PCC 1st Community-Owned Co-Op to Team With DoorDash

PCC DD logo

Community has long been a two-way street at PCC Community Markets – and even more so now. The Seattle-area cooperative is the first community-owned grocer to be available on the DoorDash Marketplace for neighborhood delivery.

The new partnership between PCC and DoorDash will provide on-demand delivery from 15 of the retailer’s locations. Shoppers can access delivery through DoorDash’s DashPass membership program, which unlocks access to a variety of food providers. Deliveries from PCC are free for eligible orders of $35 or more.

[Read more: "PCC Marks 70th Year With Improvements, Activities, Perks"]

Through the DoorDash app or website, customers can order a variety of products from PCC, including certified organic produce, organic meat and seafood, bulk items and everyday essentials.

As they kicks off the service, PCC and DoorDash are offering 30% off orders when shoppers use promo code PCC30 on their first order of $50 or more.

DoorDash has continued to expand collaborations with grocers as they seek to meet consumer needs in the omnichannel. In February, the delivery company announced that it is teaming up with ALDI to offer on-demand delivery to nearly all ALDI locations across 38 states. The company estimates that more than 98% of DoorDash consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant store on its platform.

Celebrating its 70th year in 2023, the Seattle-based community-owned food market PCC operates 16 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The Seattle stores are in the neighborhoods of Ballard, Central District, Columbia City, Downtown, Fremont, Green Lake, View Ridge and West Seattle. The co-op also plans to open a new store in Madison Valley.

Advertisement
03/14/2023

Apeel Sciences Announces Leadership Changes

Apeel

Apeel Sciences is shoring up its leadership team. The company, which provides plant-based solutions that extend the shelf life of fresh produce, has promoted Ryan Fink to SVP of the Americas and named Marius du Plessis as chief commercial officer.

Fink was elevated from his most recent position as VP. He came to the company two years ago as a senior director of major accounts after serving as a VP of North American operations for Mission Produce. At Apeel, he will pursue new business opportunities for the network of more than 30 avocado, lime and apple suppliers around the continent.

[Read more: "Apeel Brings Its Produce Protection to Cucumbers"]

A 20-year produce industry veteran, du Plessis has worked in leadership and produce branding for companies including Jaffa Citrus and Clemengold. Based in South Africa, he will focus on growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets and work closely with partners in that region.

This is shaping up to be a busy year for Apeel, which estimates that its protection for avocados will double in the U.S. market in 2023.

“We’ve learned a great deal in our first few years operating our commercial business, and are making significant shifts in the way we work with suppliers to ensure they are realizing the benefits of our technology,” Fink said. “With the help of improvements to our treatment processes and continued product development, we’ve made it easier and more cost-efficient to operate within our suppliers' packing houses.”

Added du Plessis: “Reducing the environmental impact of our food system is very important. Apeel can directly contribute to support Europe’s F2F objectives by giving suppliers and grocers a better way to manage their channels to drive efficiency and quality, and helping to prevent food waste in consumers’ homes.”

Apeel operates offices in Goleta, Calif., and MC De Lier, Netherlands.

03/14/2023

Exec Shuffle at Grubhub

GrubHub Logo

Longtime Grubhub executive Adam DeWitt is exiting the company. Serving as CFO, president and, later, CEO, DeWitt shepherded Grubhub through its 2014 IPO, significant growth before and during the pandemic and its 2021 acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com. He will stay with the organization through May 1 to ensure a smooth transition.

Howard Migdal, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s Canadian subsidiary SkipTheDishes, has been named CEO of Grubhub and EVP of North America. With 16 years of experience in the food delivery industry, Migdal co-founded GrubCanada and is credited with propelling growth at the SkipTheDishes food delivery network.  

[Read more: "Grubhub, Rite Aid Link Up for Delivery"]

“On behalf of the entire management board, I want to thank Adam for all his contributions at Grubhub,” said Jitse Groen, Just Eat Takeaway.com’s CEO. “We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to the company, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are also excited to promote Howard. He has a proven track record as a leader with a deep understanding of our business, and we are confident in his ability to lead and grow the business into the future.”

Filling Migdal’s role as interim CEO of SkipTheDishes is Steve Puchala, SVP, growth and restaurant success. He will report to Migdal.

03/14/2023

Publix Serves Week Focuses on Environmental Sustainability

Publix Serves Environmental Week Is Underway

More than 7,500 Publix Super Markets associates across the retailer’s seven-state footprint are spending Publix Serves Week volunteering for nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental sustainability. Team members will help at over 200 organizations including Keep America Beautiful affiliates, parks, zoos, gardens and more.

“Since our founding, Publix has been committed to being responsible citizens in our communities, and that extends to protecting and preserving our environment,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “We’re proud to do good together for the communities we serve by protecting our natural resources.”

[Read more: "Publix Sees Solid Sales Growth for Q4, FY22"]

The grocer is also putting a spotlight on water stewardship, with recent efforts focusing on long-term collaborations to support freshwater restoration in the state of Florida, as well as sustainable fisheries practices. Last year, Publix also made a $2 million donation to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in the western Everglades and the saline glades region in the eastern section of the Everglades National Park.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.