Community has long been a two-way street at PCC Community Markets – and even more so now. The Seattle-area cooperative is the first community-owned grocer to be available on the DoorDash Marketplace for neighborhood delivery.

The new partnership between PCC and DoorDash will provide on-demand delivery from 15 of the retailer’s locations. Shoppers can access delivery through DoorDash’s DashPass membership program, which unlocks access to a variety of food providers. Deliveries from PCC are free for eligible orders of $35 or more.

Through the DoorDash app or website, customers can order a variety of products from PCC, including certified organic produce, organic meat and seafood, bulk items and everyday essentials.

As they kicks off the service, PCC and DoorDash are offering 30% off orders when shoppers use promo code PCC30 on their first order of $50 or more.

DoorDash has continued to expand collaborations with grocers as they seek to meet consumer needs in the omnichannel. In February, the delivery company announced that it is teaming up with ALDI to offer on-demand delivery to nearly all ALDI locations across 38 states. The company estimates that more than 98% of DoorDash consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant store on its platform.

Celebrating its 70th year in 2023, the Seattle-based community-owned food market PCC operates 16 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The Seattle stores are in the neighborhoods of Ballard, Central District, Columbia City, Downtown, Fremont, Green Lake, View Ridge and West Seattle. The co-op also plans to open a new store in Madison Valley.