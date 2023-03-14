Apeel Sciences is shoring up its leadership team. The company, which provides plant-based solutions that extend the shelf life of fresh produce, has promoted Ryan Fink to SVP of the Americas and named Marius du Plessis as chief commercial officer.

Fink was elevated from his most recent position as VP. He came to the company two years ago as a senior director of major accounts after serving as a VP of North American operations for Mission Produce. At Apeel, he will pursue new business opportunities for the network of more than 30 avocado, lime and apple suppliers around the continent.

A 20-year produce industry veteran, du Plessis has worked in leadership and produce branding for companies including Jaffa Citrus and Clemengold. Based in South Africa, he will focus on growth in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets and work closely with partners in that region.

This is shaping up to be a busy year for Apeel, which estimates that its protection for avocados will double in the U.S. market in 2023.

“We’ve learned a great deal in our first few years operating our commercial business, and are making significant shifts in the way we work with suppliers to ensure they are realizing the benefits of our technology,” Fink said. “With the help of improvements to our treatment processes and continued product development, we’ve made it easier and more cost-efficient to operate within our suppliers' packing houses.”

Added du Plessis: “Reducing the environmental impact of our food system is very important. Apeel can directly contribute to support Europe’s F2F objectives by giving suppliers and grocers a better way to manage their channels to drive efficiency and quality, and helping to prevent food waste in consumers’ homes.”

Apeel operates offices in Goleta, Calif., and MC De Lier, Netherlands.