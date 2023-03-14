Longtime Grubhub executive Adam DeWitt is exiting the company. Serving as CFO, president and, later, CEO, DeWitt shepherded Grubhub through its 2014 IPO, significant growth before and during the pandemic and its 2021 acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com. He will stay with the organization through May 1 to ensure a smooth transition.

Howard Migdal, CEO of Just Eat Takeaway.com’s Canadian subsidiary SkipTheDishes, has been named CEO of Grubhub and EVP of North America. With 16 years of experience in the food delivery industry, Migdal co-founded GrubCanada and is credited with propelling growth at the SkipTheDishes food delivery network.

“On behalf of the entire management board, I want to thank Adam for all his contributions at Grubhub,” said Jitse Groen, Just Eat Takeaway.com’s CEO. “We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to the company, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We are also excited to promote Howard. He has a proven track record as a leader with a deep understanding of our business, and we are confident in his ability to lead and grow the business into the future.”

Filling Migdal’s role as interim CEO of SkipTheDishes is Steve Puchala, SVP, growth and restaurant success. He will report to Migdal.