More than 7,500 Publix Super Markets associates across the retailer’s seven-state footprint are spending Publix Serves Week volunteering for nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental sustainability. Team members will help at over 200 organizations including Keep America Beautiful affiliates, parks, zoos, gardens and more.

“Since our founding, Publix has been committed to being responsible citizens in our communities, and that extends to protecting and preserving our environment,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “We’re proud to do good together for the communities we serve by protecting our natural resources.”

The grocer is also putting a spotlight on water stewardship, with recent efforts focusing on long-term collaborations to support freshwater restoration in the state of Florida, as well as sustainable fisheries practices. Last year, Publix also made a $2 million donation to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in the western Everglades and the saline glades region in the eastern section of the Everglades National Park.

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.