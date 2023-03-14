Hy-Vee is making room on its shelves for more local products. The employee-owned retailer will host its next Best of Local Brands summit on May 10 as it widens its portfolio of such products across categories including grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy and health and beauty care.

During the summit, suppliers will present their products and ideas during 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations. Hy-Vee has encouraged suppliers with diverse backgrounds to apply for the quarterly event.

According to Hy-Vee, more than 125 new brands have hit the grocer’s shelves since the first Best of Local Brands event was held in early 2021.

More details about the application process are posted online. The portal opens March 20 and is open through April 3. Applicants who are not chosen for this round may be reviewed in the future, with their supplier profile still accessible on tech partner RangeMe’s platform.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states and has a team of more than 93,000 employees. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.