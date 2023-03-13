Nobell Foods has hired a former innovator at Impossible Foods to lead its scientific development efforts. The San Francisco-based company that uses plant-based proteins to create animal-free cheeses appointed Sergey Solomatin as its new VP of food science and product development.

Solomatin spent more than a decade at Impossible Foods before joining Nobell Foods. While at Impossible Foods, he helped develop and commercialize several food technologies and created that company’s materials and texture research group comprised of 30 industry scientists. His career includes work in nucleic acid biochemistry, biophysics, polymer chemistry and pharmaceutical sciences, and he earned a doctorate in pharmaceutical sciences from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

"As we pioneer a new category in food with plant-grown proteins, the innovative work that Sergey and his team are doing will enable us to challenge the perceptions of what animal-free cheese tastes, melts, and stretches like,” said Nobell Foods’ CEO and founder Magi Richani.

For his part, Solomatin said he is looking forward to helping propel growth in alternative cheeses as Nobell continues to raise funds for development. "As a young company that's building an entirely new category, Nobell Foods has a huge opportunity to drive real change and create a positive impact on the planet and people," he remarked. "Nobell Foods is already leading the future of food with their work around casein, and I'm beyond honored to join their innovative team."