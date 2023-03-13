Due to an internal error, Healthy Options Inc. d/b/a Postal Prescription Service (PPS) has discovered on Jan. 10 that certain patients' names and email addresses were improperly shared with its affiliated grocery business. The names and email addresses were used to create a Kroger grocery account for affected individuals. No financial information or clinical information was disclosed. The information was limited to the patient's first name, last name and email address for those who created an online PPS account from July 2014 through Jan. 13, 2023, which is when this issue was corrected.

Upon learning of this incident, PPS updated its website to address this problem. Kroger is also reviewing its procedures to evaluate changes to reduce the likelihood of this type of incident from occurring in the future.

According to PPS, the incident was not caused by or related to a security incident.

Kroger has not received any indication that the information was misused. However, as a general best practice, customers are encouraged to remain vigilant and monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity, and to report any suspected incidents of fraud to their financial institutions.

Letters regarding this incident have been sent to affected individuals at the address (mail or email) Kroger has on file.

