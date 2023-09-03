Location analytics and foot traffic data firm Placer.ai recently evaluated retail businesses across different categories to identify strong and growing regional operations. Coming out on top for the grocery sector: Texas-based H-E-B and North Carolina-headquartered Food Lion.

According to Placer.ai’s assessment, H-E-B’s cult-like following is not a fluke, but based on sheer popularity, regional pride and reputation as an employer. As for foot traffic, the firm points out that H-E-B’s visits were up in 2022, with a 7% gain in foot traffic over pre-pandemic 2019. The retailer’s prolific presence, as it expands its footprint across the region, is likely to bump up that traffic even more.

Placer.ai also gave a nod to Food Lion for becoming a go-to destination in its service area. Some of its strength in garnering traffic includes its extensive community involvement and commitment through the Food Lion Feeds food pantry program. Traffic is also up at this regional grocer, with 41.3% of grocery visits in North Carolina happening at Food Lion stores in 2022, versus 36.9% in 2019.

Other regional players can take a cue from these grocers, Placer.ai’s analysts noted. They wrote: “Local pride can boost grocery visits. H-E-B and Food Lion have cultivated a devoted customer base by leaning into their regional characteristics and creating a community around their shopping experience.”

San Antonio-based H-E-B's store formats in Texas and Mexico include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100.