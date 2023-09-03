Advertisement

Harris Teeter Refreshes Brand Image

Harris Teeter has rolled out a refreshed logo, along with a new tagline and marketing campaign, “In food with love.” These elements spotlight the grocer’s longtime commitment to innovating and adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“At Harris Teeter, we’ve always been in love with every aspect of the food business, from supporting our associates to giving back to our local communities to providing the best selection of premium items at a great value,” noted Matt Martin, the grocer’s VP of marketing. “Our modernized and refreshed logo, along with our new tagline and marketing campaign, are a succinct expression of who we are and what we aspire to be.”  

The new logo and tagline were revealed in a social media and digital display ad campaign launched March 1 across the Harris Teeter footprint, and a TV ad campaign kicked off March 9. In the near future, customers will see the updated branding in stores and eventually on their local Harris Teeter storefront. 

“Every day, Harris Teeter strives to enrich lives – one meal, one family, one associate and one community at a time,” said Tammy DeBoer, the company’s president. “‘In food with love’ expresses our connection with our 36,000-plus valued associates, the millions of customers we serve, and the vibrant communities in which we operate.” 

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

Food Rocket Ceases U.S. Operations

Rapid grocery delivery startup Food Rocket has become the latest casualty in this sector, having ceased operations this month after exhausting its funding. According to the company, it ran out of capital while struggling to raise additional funding, and the recent downturn in the capital market made it difficult to get a bridge from its investor retail company Alimentation Couche-Tard, so the founding team decided to shutter its U.S. operations.  

“We believe that the rapid delivery industry has disrupted the retail market and changed consumer behaviors,” noted Vitaly Alexandrov, CEO and founder of San Francisco-based Food Rocket. “Unfortunately, current economic conditions reshuffled the tech market and presented significant challenges in the venture capital market. The decision to cease operations was incredibly hard, and we put in 100% up until the very last day, trying to stay afloat for our customers and team members.”

Food Rocket launched in its hometown of San Francisco in April 2021, and then expanded to Chicago in February 2022 and Charlotte, N.C., last November at two Circle K stores. Quick-delivery platforms that have also fallen by the wayside include Buyk, Fridge No More and Zero Grocery, while others have laid off workers and restructured their businesses in the face of a more hybrid approach to buying groceries, coupled with such marketplace headwinds as labor scarcities, high prices, omnichannel competition and an uncertain economy.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, with more than 7,000 U.S. locations and more than 14,300 worldwide. The Laval, Quebec-based company, home to Couche-Tard and Circle K banners and operating more than 14,100 stores, is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

The Future of Sustainable Pork

Acceligen, a biotech company innovating sustainable agriculture, has revealed the breeding of gene-edited pigs with resistance to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS). This breakthrough represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of sustainable and ethical pork production.

PRRS is the most devastating disease to the swine industry in the United States, affecting not only the productivity of pigs, but also their health and wellness. This regularly occurring and complex disease has been documented to cause an estimated $500 million in losses to pork producers, thus affecting the food security of countless people around the world.

Deploying protein modifications developed by Kansas State University, Acceligen is able to breed pigs naturally resistant to PRRS. The use of new breeding technology will improve overall animal well-being, leading to healthier animals and a safer food supply. Additionally, the company said that breeding pigs naturally resistant to PRRS may reduce the environmental impact of pork production by improving efficiency. The resistance to PRRS virus infection was proved effective through a collaboration with Professor Bob Rowland at the University of Illinois.

"This is an exciting time to be at the forefront of this impactful breeding application in sustainable agriculture," noted Tad Sonstegard, CEO of Eagan, Minn.-based Acceligen. "Our goal is to use the best tools for breeding and selection to create a better future for animals, farmers, consumers and the environment. Gene editing is one of the most powerful breeding tools that allows us to address some of the biggest challenges facing the pork industry and to create a more sustainable and ethical food system."

Fabric, Synergy Partner to Optimize Warehouse Processes

On-demand fulfillment provider Fabric has formed a strategic partnership with Synergy Design & Integration to employ fulfillment automation technology to streamline and optimize warehouse processes.

Formed in 2016 with the goal of creating a lean but completely customer-focused organization, Synergy’s team has more than 100 years of combined experience designing and building custom turnkey material-handling systems for industries such as retail, e-commerce and more. As a member of Fabric’s newly launched Partner Elite Program, Synergy will help clients identify and eliminate inefficiencies and increase warehouse volume.

“With this partnership, we’re bringing together innovative solutions that will ensure customers remain competitive and agile,” said Kimberly Barr, global director of partnerships of Fabric, which is based in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York. “Customer expectations continue to rise across industries, and automated fulfillment is becoming a must-have. Fabric and Synergy are empowering retailers to meet those expectations.”

“The world’s largest brands are leveraging automated solutions for speed and efficiency in their fulfillment operations, and this powerful combination between Fabric and Synergy will deliver that capability to retailers of all sizes,” said Steve Sipkovsky, COO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Synergy. “This partnership offers a way for retailers to solve the ongoing challenge of a labor shortage and rising wages.”

The Fabric Partner Elite Program offers a cost-effective solution to improve customer experience, no matter the business model. System integrators receive training to sell and support joint implementation efforts, referral partners get access to tools that accelerate mutual sales and deepen relationships, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can leverage Fabric’s technology to provide high-density storage and increased throughput to their clients at a competitive cost advantage.

Hershey Launches Plant-Based Confections

The Hershey Co. is expanding its candy portfolio to include options for vegans and those looking for non-dairy treats and sweets. Although peanuts and cocoa beans are already considered plant-based ingredients, the venerable brand is adding new milk chocolate alternatives to its lineup.

This month, the Hershey, Pa.-based company is rolling out Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and in April, will add Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt. Both of these products, and others that will be added to Hershey’s Plant Based portfolio, are made with dairy alternatives.

"We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options," said Teal Liu, brand manager of Hershey’s Better For You group. "Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives."

The move comes at a time of growing consumer interest in plant-based alternatives. In a January report, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) projected that plant-based snacks will be a growing trend in 2023.

For its part, Hershey has continued to broaden choices for consumers with different preferences and dietary needs. Its diversified snack line includes other products like no sugar added, zero sugar and high protein offerings. 

In other news, the company announced that it has reintroduced Hershey’s SHE bars and is partnering with the nonprofit Girls on the Run organization to curate more than 200 adjectives featured on those chocolate bars. Limited-edition Hershey’s SHE bars will be available starting this month – Women’s History Month – in four unique wrappers, in both 1.55-oz. and 4.4-oz. sizes.

Winn-Dixie Lowers Prices on Grocery Essentials

In an effort to help customers save money at the register this spring, Winn-Dixie is bringing down prices on more than 150 everyday products. The grocer’s Down Down program includes pantry staples, fresh produce and dairy items, frozen meals, snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and more.

The program encompasses both private-label and national brands, and discounted products vary by season. Down Down items are marked with a red hand on signs and tags throughout Winn-Dixie stores, and special pricing is also available online.

“We know saving money without sacrificing quality is a top priority, and we are committed to helping our customers stretch their hard-earned dollars,” said Dewayne Rabon, chief merchandising officer for Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers. “Through our signature Down Down program, with prices that are down and staying down, we strive to make it easy for busy shoppers to maximize value on their grocery budgets. At our local Winn-Dixie stores and online, our neighbors can trust they will find top quality items at winning prices.”

Southeastern Grocers recently widened its curbside pickup service to nearly 300 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations across its footprint. Shoppers in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi can order online and get the same prices, savings and promotions as they would in the physical store.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.