On-demand fulfillment provider Fabric has formed a strategic partnership with Synergy Design & Integration to employ fulfillment automation technology to streamline and optimize warehouse processes.

Formed in 2016 with the goal of creating a lean but completely customer-focused organization, Synergy’s team has more than 100 years of combined experience designing and building custom turnkey material-handling systems for industries such as retail, e-commerce and more. As a member of Fabric’s newly launched Partner Elite Program, Synergy will help clients identify and eliminate inefficiencies and increase warehouse volume.

“With this partnership, we’re bringing together innovative solutions that will ensure customers remain competitive and agile,” said Kimberly Barr, global director of partnerships of Fabric, which is based in Tel Aviv, with a main office in New York. “Customer expectations continue to rise across industries, and automated fulfillment is becoming a must-have. Fabric and Synergy are empowering retailers to meet those expectations.”

“The world’s largest brands are leveraging automated solutions for speed and efficiency in their fulfillment operations, and this powerful combination between Fabric and Synergy will deliver that capability to retailers of all sizes,” said Steve Sipkovsky, COO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Synergy. “This partnership offers a way for retailers to solve the ongoing challenge of a labor shortage and rising wages.”

The Fabric Partner Elite Program offers a cost-effective solution to improve customer experience, no matter the business model. System integrators receive training to sell and support joint implementation efforts, referral partners get access to tools that accelerate mutual sales and deepen relationships, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can leverage Fabric’s technology to provide high-density storage and increased throughput to their clients at a competitive cost advantage.