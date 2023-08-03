The Hershey Co. is expanding its candy portfolio to include options for vegans and those looking for non-dairy treats and sweets. Although peanuts and cocoa beans are already considered plant-based ingredients, the venerable brand is adding new milk chocolate alternatives to its lineup.

This month, the Hershey, Pa.-based company is rolling out Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and in April, will add Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt. Both of these products, and others that will be added to Hershey’s Plant Based portfolio, are made with dairy alternatives.

"We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options," said Teal Liu, brand manager of Hershey’s Better For You group. "Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives."

The move comes at a time of growing consumer interest in plant-based alternatives. In a January report, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) projected that plant-based snacks will be a growing trend in 2023.

For its part, Hershey has continued to broaden choices for consumers with different preferences and dietary needs. Its diversified snack line includes other products like no sugar added, zero sugar and high protein offerings.

In other news, the company announced that it has reintroduced Hershey’s SHE bars and is partnering with the nonprofit Girls on the Run organization to curate more than 200 adjectives featured on those chocolate bars. Limited-edition Hershey’s SHE bars will be available starting this month – Women’s History Month – in four unique wrappers, in both 1.55-oz. and 4.4-oz. sizes.