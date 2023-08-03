Not-for-profit information standards organization GS1 US has published a new guideline to help the food industry use GS1 Standards in compliance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Food Traceability Final Rule, which requires additional traceability records for certain foods under Section 204 of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

[Read more: "USDA Strengthens Rules Related to Organic Products"]

Industry members of the GS1 US Foodservice and Retail Grocery Working Groups created the “Application of GS1 System of Standards to Support FSMA 204” document, which lays out the best practices for product and location identification, structured product descriptions, and the recording of common industry-defined events to support the additional traceability requirements. The Final Rule requires companies that physically handle certain foods on the FDA Food Traceability List to keep more detailed records on critical tracking events and key data elements for two years. If a recall occurs, data transfer of those records will also be required within 24 hours to expedite recalls and to help limit foodborne illness. The new guidance document shows how voluntary GS1 Standards can help prepare systems and business processes to meet the January 2026 compliance deadline.

“Through our collaboration with many stakeholders, technology providers and associations, industry now has guidance that will help them extend their investment in GS1 Standards and also support data requirements for this new Final Rule,” noted Angela Fernandez, VP of community engagement at Ewing, N.J.-based GS1 US. “This guideline will help all companies that handle food to maximize supply chain visibility and ultimately advance food safety practices.”