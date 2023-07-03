Advertisement

News Briefs

03/07/2023

USDA’s Proposed Rule to Better Clarify ‘Made in the USA’ Claims

Meat Case Teaser

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a proposed rule with new regulatory requirements to better align the voluntary “Product of USA” label claim with consumer understanding of what the claim means. The proposed rule allows the “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” claim to be used on meat, poultry and egg products only when they are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

In July 2021, USDA initiated a comprehensive review to understand what the “Product of USA” claim means to consumers. As part of its review, USDA commissioned a nationwide consumer survey that revealed the current “Product of USA” labeling claim is misleading to a majority of consumers, with a significant portion believing it means that the product was made from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

[Read more: “Cuts to SNAP Benefits and What They Mean for Grocers”]

USDA’s comprehensive review shows that there is a clear need to revise the current label claim so that it more accurately conveys U.S. origin information. The increased clarity and transparency would prevent consumer confusion and help ensure that consumers understand where their food comes from.

“American consumers expect that when they buy a meat product at the grocery store, the claims they see on the label mean what they say,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These proposed changes are intended to provide consumers with accurate information to make informed purchasing decisions. Our action today affirms USDA’s commitment to ensuring accurate and truthful product labeling.”

USDA encourages stakeholders, both domestic and international, to comment on the proposed rule, which will be open for public comment for 60 days after being published in the Federal Register. Public comments can be submitted at https://www.regulations.gov.

Advertisement
03/07/2023

Blue Apron Does Brunch

Blue Apron Brunch Box Teaser

Meal kit company Blue Apron has introduced its first-ever Brunch Box, which is available to order now. Designed to serve up to six, the limited-time seasonal offering features Blue Apron’s most popular breakfast recipes with brand-new ingredients. The full menu consists of:

• Avocado Toast with Feta, Radishes & Chives
• Brown Sugar & Maple Candied Bacon
• Cheesy Asparagus Quiche with Romesco Aioli & Marinated Artichokes
• Overnight French Toast Bake with Blueberries & Lemon Curd

[Read more: "Blue Apron Files At-the-Market Equity Offering Program"]

“Our Brunch Box includes recipes to make guests happy, from vibrant plant-forward options with fresh produce, to more decadent choices for the sweet tooth at the table,” said John Adler, SVP of physical product at New York-based Blue Apron. “With this menu, customers don’t have to choose. Stemming from the ongoing success of our breakfast add-ons, we’ve evolved the category to provide customers with a complete brunch offering.” 

Shipping April 3 through Mother’s Day (May 14), or while supplies last, the Brunch Box can be ordered as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and without a subscription on the Blue Apron Market, Amazon.com and Walmart.com. The company offers seasonal meal kits throughout the year that can be purchased with or without a subscription. 

03/07/2023

Nalley Fresh to Open Within Giant Food Store

Giant Food Awards Microgrants Health and Wellness

Giant Food is testing a new foodservice-at-retail partnership. According to local media reports, a Giant Food store in Ellicott City, Md., is close to opening a Nalley Fresh outpost.

The Baltimore-based fast-casual chain specializes in salads, bowls and wraps and currently operates nine locations in Maryland, including a site at Baltimore/Washington International Airport. The first Nalley Fresh within a Giant Food store will be unveiled at the end of March at 9200 Baltimore National Pike.

[Read more: "Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments"]

The chain’s owner, Greg Nalley, told the Baltimore Business Journal that the concept may expand into other Giant Food stores. "They have a lot of stores where they want to do this," he reported. 

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
03/07/2023

SpartanNash Raises $235K for Special Olympics

SpartanNash Special Olympics Teaser

SpartanNash customers recently put a fundraising effort over the finishing line, raising $205,000 for Special Olympics. The SpartanNash Foundation kicked in another $30,000 to support the organization’s athletes and State Summer Games in eight states across its retail footprint. Funds will go directly to Special Olympics affiliates in each state.

The food solutions company’s fundraiser ran Feb. 8-24 at SpartanNash-owned stores, where shoppers could round up their purchase or add $1, $5 or $10 at checkout or online through the company’s e-commerce Fast Lane platform.

[Read more: "SpartanNash Taps Todd Riksen to Lead Accounting Functions"]

“We’re extremely proud of our ongoing partnership with the Special Olympics and our communities who show up year after year to support opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to develop new skills and friendships,” said Adrienne Chance, SVP at SpartanNash and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “As a People First company, we are honored to celebrate our own associate athletes as well as the other children and adults who demonstrate incredible courage and commitment within their sports.” To Chance’s point, 16 Special Olympics athletes are SpartanNash employees with a combined 148 years of service.

“We are always amazed, but never shocked, when the SpartanNash community turns out in support of our organization and athletes,” said Tim Hileman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. “The energy they put into this annual fundraiser, combined with the volunteer and cheer time, speaks to the Foundation’s long-standing commitment to the Special Olympics.”

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates.  

03/07/2023

H-E-B Remodeling San Antonio Store, Adding 110,000 Square Feet

h-e-b lincoln heights

More than two decades after it first opened its doors in San Antonio, Texas, the H-E-B in Lincoln Heights is getting a new look. The retailer has started a complete wall-to-wall remodel and expansion of its store at 999 East Basse Road.

“Our team is hard at work reinventing our Lincoln Heights store to better reflect and serve this vibrant community,” said Kyle Stevens, H-E-B group VP San Antonio. “We want to create a store our loyal customers can be proud of, and we look forward to continue offering a quality shopping experience and the best H-E-B has to offer.”

[Read more: "H-E-B and Favor Delivery Subsidiary Celebrate 5 Years of Partnership"]

Once work is complete, every department throughout the store will be expanded to serve customers, growing the store to more than 110,000 square feet. The store will feature new and upgraded departments, a larger product assortment, an expanded curbside area with more dedicated parking, and a new pharmacy drive-thru. Additionally, there are plans for a True Texas BBQ in-store restaurant, which will include indoor and outdoor seating.

The store will remain operational during the renovations.

“At H-E-B, our customers mean everything to us, and we are grateful to the Lincoln Heights customer for their continued patience during this exciting remodel,” said Elisa Gutierrez, H-E-B Lincoln Heights store leader.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The grocer’s store formats include H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda. H-E-B also owns Favor Delivery, a service available in cities across Texas. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

03/06/2023

New Focus, New Products at Dole

Dole Wiggles teaser

It’s a package deal for a reimagined Dole Packaged Foods, LLC as the company transforms into a purpose-led, more holistic organization. The Westlake Village, Calif.-based CPG is defining itself as a nutrition and wellness company and rolling out a spate of new products that reflect its mission.

Nearly a dozen launches are planned for this year, including the rollout of the iconic Dole Whip frozen treat into retail. That move is already garnering buzz on social media.

[Read more: "Ransomware Hits Dole Operations"]

Dole shared other impending new products, such as a line of Good Crunch sustainably-produced dehydrated pineapple and banana bites and Dole Wiggles fruit juice gels made with 100% fruit juice. In beverages, the company will unveil Dole Light pineapple juice drink, pineapple mango juice, Digestive Bliss fruit juice drink and a new brand of probiotic sodas. According to the company, the lineup of new food and drink products create "great-tasting products without processed sugars, increasing access to fruit-based nutrition, decreasing food waste, working to reduce plastic and carbon emissions, and growing value for all Dole partners and stakeholders."

As R&D efforts focus on nutrition and wellness, the 170-year-old company also made changes to its North American leadership team led by SVP and Managing Director Orzse Hodi. Other executive team members include Nora Witt and Jennifer Hirano, who lead the marketing function, and Kimberly Galante, who spearheads R&D.  

"I am thrilled to work with this talented and driven group of women to bring innovative and delicious products to our consumers here in North America," said Hodi. "We have made great progress towards the goals of the Dole Promise since it was introduced in 2020, but there is still much work to be done. I'm looking forward to making even more meaningful strides with this team of changemakers to bring sunshine and good nutrition to all."