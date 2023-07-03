The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a proposed rule with new regulatory requirements to better align the voluntary “Product of USA” label claim with consumer understanding of what the claim means. The proposed rule allows the “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” claim to be used on meat, poultry and egg products only when they are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

In July 2021, USDA initiated a comprehensive review to understand what the “Product of USA” claim means to consumers. As part of its review, USDA commissioned a nationwide consumer survey that revealed the current “Product of USA” labeling claim is misleading to a majority of consumers, with a significant portion believing it means that the product was made from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

USDA’s comprehensive review shows that there is a clear need to revise the current label claim so that it more accurately conveys U.S. origin information. The increased clarity and transparency would prevent consumer confusion and help ensure that consumers understand where their food comes from.

“American consumers expect that when they buy a meat product at the grocery store, the claims they see on the label mean what they say,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These proposed changes are intended to provide consumers with accurate information to make informed purchasing decisions. Our action today affirms USDA’s commitment to ensuring accurate and truthful product labeling.”

USDA encourages stakeholders, both domestic and international, to comment on the proposed rule, which will be open for public comment for 60 days after being published in the Federal Register. Public comments can be submitted at https://www.regulations.gov.